(Clarinda) -- Additional charges have been filed against a Red Oak man accused in a Shenandoah homicide.
The Harlan baseball team has all the right pieces to make a ninth straight state tournament, but they're likely to face one of their toughest roads in years.
(Des Moines)--The first week of July brought unseasonable warmth across Iowa with the average statewide temperature at 77.1 degrees, 3.4 degrees above normal. Showers and thunderstorms were reported on multiple days with parts of the northwestern quadrant receiving one to three inches of abo…