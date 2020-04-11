(KMAland) -- Following another tough year in 2019, agriculture is poised for hopefully an improvement in economics and profitability.
Bill Johnson of FCS Financial says expectations for 2020 are for a better year.
“As you think about 2019, a lot of things happened, there weather challenges, marketing challenges, the economic cycle that we are in, but at the same time, a large percentage of farm credit customers actually ended up making money last year. And, as you think about 2019 as kind of surviving to advance. 2020, as we look at that, I think it’s cautious optimism. We see the environment from an economic standpoint, starting the year off at least better than maybe we were a year ago or thought we would be this year.”
Trade agreements provides part of the optimism. However, Johnson says, coronavirus offers a curveball for current economics.
“As you think about what’s happened in the stock market this past week, as you look at the impact on interest rates going forward, just the uncertainty alone is very challenging. Combine that with some of the international trade issues and I think the general feeling right now is one of concern, but really not knowing what the epidemic is going to turn into.”
For farmers who are struggling, he says there are resources available. Johnson says it’s important to talk early and often with your lenders.