(Clarinda)--As Environmental Health Coordinator for Page County Environmental Health, Darin Sunderman certainly wears many hats.
From septic permits, well permits, water testing, well-plugging and rehabilitation, real estate transfer inspections, radon kit distribution along with pool, spa and tanning bed inspections, Darin keeps plenty busy.
At a recent KMA Out-and-About, Darin describes an on-site water treatment system, or septic system, being installed at a farm outside of Clarinda.
"It's an entirely new system that's being installed. It starts at the house right off the bat with the clean outs, the main line that goes through the septic tank, which is the primary treatment. It's a two-compartment tank. (see video) It has to be up to code. This one is 1,250 gallons. That is based on the number of bedrooms you have in your home. After the tank, it goes to the distribution box, which distributes the effluent to the laterals."
Another important factor to consider in these systems is how the soil tests at the sight.
"We do what's called a percolation test," he says. "And that's to see how fast the water can travel through the soil. If there's a lot of clay content in your soil it's not going to travel very fast. And sometimes they fail. And that leads to a different type of system, which they call an alternative system."
Lateral tubes can be either 24" or 36" in diameter. The wider the tube, the less distance you have to go with the lateral lines.
Derin enjoys his career.
"Every day is different. So that's a good thing about the job. It's pretty varied."
For more information on all the services provided through Page County Environmental Health, call Darin at 712-303-0315.