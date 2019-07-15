(Corning)--With all the great festivities going on at the Adams County Fair in Corning, the fair board wants to remind you the big Livestock Auction will be Wednesday at 9am.
There will be a movie on the lawn Monday evening at dusk.
Tuesday's events include the 4H/FFA Dairy Cattle and Dairy Goat Show at 8am. The Beef Show will be held at 8:30 and the Dog Show at 1pm.
The Double S Bull Riding competition is Tuesday evening at 7:30.
Don't miss BINGO Wednesday at 1pm and the carcass results at the Corning Meat Locker Saturday at 10am.