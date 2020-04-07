(KMAland) -- The economic toll from COVID-19 in farm country is enormous, and patience is growing thin for desperately needed help provided in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed last month.
Ag and biofuel producers are confronting an economic crisis unlike anything rural America has seen in recent memory. American Farm Bureau Executive Director Dale Moore talks about a recent letter that AFB sent to the Secretary of Agriculture, urging top speed to help producers across the board.
“Dairy farmers and dairy and milk prices, certainly, in the livestock sector in general, beef, poultry, pork, all taking an impact there; specialty crops, we know that they’ve been taking a hit. We’ve been hearing from our producers across the country, particularly those that have traditionally gone to restaurants and other foodservice, with that trade pretty much shut down they’re having a terrible impact on them. Cotton prices have fallen below 50-cents a pound, this is the lowest we’ve seen in cotton for more than a decade; ethanol; biofuels.”
Senate Finance Chair Chuck Grassley just sent a bipartisan letter to Secretary Sonny Perdue, urging rapid help for biofuels.
“The loss of fuel demand has drastically hurt the biofuels industry and corn prices have plummeted, almost every day, for the last two weeks. The decrease in fuel consumption has left production facilities with little choice but to idle production, and, in some cases, close completely.”
Growth Energy says biofuel firms are “bleeding cash,” losing 7 or 8-billion gallons annualized of ethanol demand, or the market for up to 2-point-7 billion bushels of corn. AFB’s Moore says it’s a ‘race against the clock’ for producers.
“It’s hard to pinpoint and say how long can they hold on, and how long this help will assist them…that’s why we’re encouraging the Secretary, and willing to do whatever we need to, to help. The sooner we get this assistance out to farmers and ranchers, and the specialty crop producers, the sooner we can figure out, how is that assistance helping, and what else do we need to be doing.”
A fourth rescue package would likely give more help to businesses, individuals, states, cities, and towns, as current demand swamps banks and federal agencies, which are already shoveling mountains of cash out the door.