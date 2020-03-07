(KMAland) -- The new “normal” everywhere, including every level of the ag supply chain, is volatility and disruption.
Speaking during the recent Potato Expo, David Parker, Executive Vice President at FLM Harvest, says that means we all have to be able to embrace change on the fly, and start looking at ways to handle the biggest challenge facing your agribusiness.
“Without doubt, at every level of the value chain, consolidation. There’s consolidation at the processor level, at the food company level, certainly as we’re here at Potato Expo, but the biggest impact is consolidation at the farm gate. Massive, it has been already, but it appears it may even be on an accelerated pace. So, control of the production of food is frankly in very, very few hands here in North America.”
That means, Parker says, start looking at your agribusiness in the longest of terms.
“The biggest issue is do they have a succession plan? And, most of what everyone probably already thinks of the moment you hear the word “family farm” is a bit smaller operation. Often, many of those have not encouraged the next generation to stay in the industry. So therefore, that ground may still be owned by the family, but as far as who farms it and, more importantly, who controls what happens on that acre, will likely be in the hands of very, very few folks.”
While adapting to and surviving the swift changes at every level of today’s ag supply chain is not easy, he says the biggest challenge for producers looking to “keep up,” and, Parker says that growth could be the right path for you.
“And, it’s about efficiency. It’s not about good or bad. It’s about efficient. So, how can I get more out of my fixed assets, whether I’m a processor or a farmer, or a retailer, whatever the case may be, and one of the best and most efficient ways to do that is to grow and spread those costs over a bigger operation.”
Success, Parker says, is no accident.
“The other thing is that the people that I believe are going to truly be successful are doing this intentionally. I mean, they have a growth plan. I’ve recently had the opportunity to be with a group of producers, big producers, all of them 20,000+ acres, and each of them had a growth plan that would at minimum grow their operation 50 percent in five years.”
Parker says planning for success is critical.
“The solution is two things: one, if you want to continue farming, I believe you have to have two things. You have to have a succession plan, an absolute plan. Who’s going to continue this operation? And, two, I believe you have to intentionally have a growth plan so that you really do enhance your relevance in the market. It is just too costly and too hard to not do that.”
Parker says organizations need to have a mindset and business strategy that allows responsiveness and agility to shift operations and rethink where their profit margins come from.