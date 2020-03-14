(KMAland) -- Statistics show across the U.S. that farmers are struggling with mental health, with some cases having deadly consequences. And, many are calling for the Ag industry and farmers to shed light on the real struggles of mental health.
Lesley Kelly is a blogger in Saskatchewan, who was recently the key note speaker at the 2020 Northwest Hay Expo. She said for far too long, many farmers felt like they had to grit their teeth and bear it, when really the topic of mental health needs to be addressed head-on.
“Because there are so many elements that are outside of our control in agriculture, whether its trade, markets, weather, succession planning, animal care, animal welfare, there are so many thing that are outside of our control, so we’re encouraging farmers to talk about their mental health, and to know what it is to be healthy.”
Kelly talked about her and her husband’s mental health journey on her High Heels & Canola Fields blog. The question she’s asked most often is how can I help someone I know who may be struggling?
“Look for things that are outside of someone’s normal, cause sometimes when it comes to anxiety, depression, mental illness, a person doesn’t know they are going through that, and so it’s up to those around us to say ‘hey, I see these changes, they are affecting these things, and do you need help? Are you OK? I’m here for you.’ And be that extra support that we need at certain extra times.”
Kelly has been nationally recognized for her efforts in Canada advocating for mental health, and removing the stigma often associated with mental health and asking for assistance.