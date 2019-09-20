(Clarinda)--Youth is not only being served but is serving others through the work of Courtney Apperson and Ashley Stewart at the Page and Montgomery County Farm Service Agencies.
Apperson, the Page and Montgomery County Farm Service Agency Executive Director, graduated from Shenandoah High School in 2010 and Northwest Missouri State University in 2014 with a degree in Animal Science and Ag Business. She's the daughter of Rick and Sandy Apperson of rural Northboro.
Stewart, a Program Technician for Page County FSA, graduated from Creston High School in 2006 and Montana State University in 2011 with a degree in Ag Business. She's the daughter of Betty and the late Jim Hartsook of rural Creston.
Ashley brings a lot of experience to her role, having previously worked in finance, area COOPS as well as a stint with the Ringgold County Farm Bureau.
Her new role is a good fit.
"Being involved in agriculture and being able to help our producers has always been a passion of mine. I just felt like the Farm Service Agency's values and mission to continue to bring these programs to our farmers to help them in time of need and throughout the year is important. The Farm Service Agency was just a great match for my education and background to continue that moving forward," she says.
Ashley, who also love horses and enjoys team-roping events, describes her role as Program Technician.
"I pretty much help all the farmers that come to the counter with any sign-ups of new programs or service of any contracts that are going on. Right now we area busy with the Market Facilitation Program. Signup for that continues until December 6th. We're also working on the ARC-PLC programs that are coming up."
Courtney was also a Program Technician, serving in a temporary capacity in Montgomery County from 2015 to 2017. She accepted a full-time Program Technician position with Page County in 2017.
From there she made the decision that would put her career in overdrive.
"I went into the County Operations Training Program," she says. "I've been on the road since December of 2018. I was able to travel to different county offices throughout the state of Iowa, training with the managers there and on the different program areas and gaining experience that way. Then went through the interview process and I was lucky enough that I got to come back to my home counties and to the producers that I know and to the program technicians and familiar faces around here, so I was very, very happy."
Courtney describes her responsibilities.
"I oversee the operations of both offices. If there are any issues that come up, the staff is always welcome to talk to me and producers are welcome to talk with me as well if there's any questions or concerns with a program. Also, later on this year, we'll be doing the ARC-PLC farm bill training as well. Outreaching to producers and letting them know the options they have for the programs available with the FSA."
Apperson and Stewart have a deep appreciation for their co-workers, understanding it takes a great team to take the best care of the producers and landowners in the counties they serve.
For more information, in Clarinda call 712-542-5137 and in Red Oak call 712-623-2527.