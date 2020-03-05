(Shenandoah) -- Area high school seniors planning on entering the agriculture field have a chance to earn a scholarship.
Applications are now open for the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Ag Committee and Agriculture Future of America Scholarships. The scholarships are open to seniors at Shenandoah, Sidney or Essex, who will pursue a degree in agriculture or any related field and have a GPA over 3.0. Nick Bosley is a member of the SCIA Ag Committee. He says the group offers the scholarship every year.
"Every year at this time, we partner with the AFA -- or the Agriculture Future of America -- to support a local scholarship program for kids that are going to go on and explore options in an ag-related field in college," said Bosley.
To fund the scholarships, the SCIA Ag Committee raises local funds to match AFA funds. Applications are available at agfuture.org and includes an essay, plus in-person interviews for the finalists.
"We've hopefully got up to two scholarships to give away this year -- each at $3,000 apiece," said Bosley. "With the scholarship, it also includes an additional $1,600 to attend the AFA Leaders Conference in Kansas City in November 2020. It's a really neat and unique opportunity for local kids. We really encourage as many folks to get out there and apply online."
The winners of the scholarships will be announced at the SCIA Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet later this Spring. Bosley says the committee is excited to continue to support the future of agriculture in the area.
"As a chamber, anytime we can partner with the AFA -- an organization like them -- and help ease that financial burden, we welcome that opportunity," said Bosley.
Applications for the scholarship are due by March 11th, with in-person interviews slated for March 14th and 24th. To apply for the scholarship, visit agfuture.org.