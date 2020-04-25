(KMAland) -- The ARC/PLC signup for the 2019 program crop year has come and gone. Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce says the number of farmers who signed up exceeded their expectations.
“We have 105 percent enrollment in the 2019 ARC/PLC signup. That was 1, 742,000 contracts were initiated and signed by producers across the country.”
Several weeks ago, Fordyce says they weren’t even close to just reaching their signup expectations.
“We asked our state leadership across the country to develop a plan as to how we were going to get to March 16th. Our staff in those local county offices just did amazing work, they were very proactive in reaching out to farmers and setting up appointments and just working around their schedule to make sure they were able to get them in.”
He also appreciates the fact that so many farmers took the necessary time out of their schedule to complete the process.
“We had amazing response from farmers that understand the importance of the ARC/PLC safety net and wanted to be a part of that. I think it’s a good story about teamwork between Farm Service Agency staff and farmers in those local communities getting it done.”
Fordyce says the rise in signup numbers might reflect farmers who didn’t sign up in 2014 that noticed the effectiveness of the safety net programs.
“ARC and PLC have really exhibited the desired effect of a safety net, and for producers that were not signed up under the 2014 Farm Bill, I think they took advantage to sign up under this one.”