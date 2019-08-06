(Des Moines)--Today, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03), a member of the House Agriculture Committee, released the following statement on the Chinese government’s announcement it would halt purchases of U.S. agricultural products, including Iowa soybeans and other Iowa-grown products, in response to the Trump Administration’s proposed new 10% tariffs on Chinese goods:
“Agriculture is the backbone of Iowa’s economy. As one of our biggest trading partners, I cannot overstate how devastating this will be to family farmers, Iowans, and our economy,” said Rep. Axne. “This is a direct hit to U.S. agriculture and will further exacerbate the financial challenges farmers are facing due to dropping commodity prices and severe flooding. I strongly urge the President to consider the impact on Iowa farmers and families who are paying the price for these tariffs and resume negotiations with China.”
China is the fourth largest trading market for both U.S. and Iowa exports, behind Canada, Mexico and Japan. According to the U.S. Census, China made up $5.6 billion in U.S. farm product exports in 2018. China is also the world’s leading buyer of soybeans and purchased nearly 60% of U.S. soybean exports in 2018. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Iowa is second in the nation for agricultural exports with $10.3 billion in exports, including $2.7 billion in soybeans.
Following the announcement that the Trump Administration will impose new tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports starting next month, Rep. Axne called on the Treasury Department to conduct actual research regarding the economic impact this will have on working American families.