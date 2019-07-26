(Atlantic)--If you've always aspired to be a lumberjack, you'll definitely want to attend the Cass County Fair in Atlantic.
That's because there will be an All American Lumberjack Show Sunday at 7pm at the Grandstand where rumor has it the professionals let the general public have some fun within the show.
Other highlights of the Cass County Fair include the Bull Riding Friday at 8pm.
Saturday it's the Sheep Show at 8am, the Pet Show at 10am, Meat and Dairy Goat Show at 11am, Livestock Judging Contest at 3pm, Youth Water Fights at 4pm and the Tractor Pull at 6pm.
Sunday don't miss the Swine Show at 7:30am, Poultry Show at 10am, Decorator's Showcase at noon, Cow/Calf Show at 5:30pm, Feeder Calf Show at 6pm, Horse Fun Show at 6:30pm and the aforementioned Lumberjack Show at 7pm.
Monday check out the Beef Show at 8am, Best of Iowa at 9am, Rotary Watermelon Feed at 11am, Parade of Champions at 5:45pm, Grand Champion Beef Selection at 6:30pm and the Youth Council Dance at 8pm.
The Livestock Sale is scheduled for Tuesday at 8am.
Indulge in the Cass County Fair Food Stand, as the dollars spent for all the delicious food helps to make the Cass County Fair a free fair for everyone.
Go to www.extension.iastate.edu/cass for more information.