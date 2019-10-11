(Bedford)--Farmers raise all kinds of things in KMAland, but does anybody raise fish?
Randy and Kolby Beemer do just that and have been doing it for a long time just east of Bedford.
Randy and his wife, Vicky, have three children, Kolby, Korey and Kandy. Vicky is a teacher in the Bedford school system. They enjoy spending time with their eleven grandchildren.
Randy is the son of Elverta and the late Dean Beemer.
A couple of years after graduating from Bedford High School in 1975, Randy caught the raising-fish bug.
"I was raising hogs on the family farm," he says. "I was talking with a feed salesman and he was telling me about somebody over by Mount Ayr, his name was Alfred Buckner, raising fish and so I said 'Man, that sounds interesting.' 'Something's got to be better than raising these hogs.' Went over there and saw what he was doing and I really couldn't get enough of it. I just kept messing with it and next thing you know we started raising a few fish, then we started making some money. So it was a hobby, but I thought well, maybe we can make a living doing this. So we've had out ups and downs, but I'm pretty happy."
At this point the family business is very well established.
"It has grown and in fact, I could never raise enough fish to meet the demand. We've even shipped to Taipei, Taiwan. We're really blessed," he says.
Kolby came back to the family business and is now an integral part of the operation.
"I love the challenge," he says. "I love dealing with farm pond owners. In general, farm pond owners are very good to work with and they're farmers just like us, or they're people that are excited about fish."
Kolby and his wife, Rhonda, have five children. Rhonda is a professor at Northwest Missouri State University.
Randy is certainly glad his son came back home to help keep the family business going.
"Big time," he says. "He's a blessing too. I've got the best kids in the world."
The Beemers raise fish in around 50 area ponds. Those fish include large mouth bass, small mouth bass, black crappie, bluegill, hybrid blue gill, red ear (a bluegill-type fish) catfish, yellow perch, walleye, flathead minnows, white amur (grass carp) and more. They sell the most numbers of bluegill and hybrid bluegill.
Kolby says white amur (grass carp) are very popular these days as well and for good reason.
"They're the fish that you put in your pond if it just gets choked up with weeds or even if it isn't, if you want to be able to fish your pond then you need some in there to take care of your moss so that you can actually catch your fish," he says.
The Beemers sell their fish to not only farm pond owners, but also to homeowners associations and lake associations. They deliver a lot of fish locally and regionally and even ship fish as well.
Nobody sends them the babies either. Kolby says they do everything themselves and let the fish take care of their own business.
"We start with big fish and make little fish," he says. "We do some in tanks. We do some in ponds, let them do it themselves. We collect eggs and roll the eggs in jars. It's quite a process."
Kolby says most of the fish are fed fish feed, which looks a lot like dog food but gives the fish what they need to grow and prosper. He says the walleye are fed fat-head minnows along with other types of fish.
Randy uses his love and knowledge of raising fish to impact others not only locally, but all over the world.
"In the wintertime I like to do mission work," he says. "Been to South Africa. It kind of opens the door by raising fish. Everybody wants some alternative. We try to help orphanages. We've been to Haiti and Puerto Rico and just quite a few different countries and I'd like to do more."
So are some of these places raising fish now?
"Yes they are. Over in South Africa they're doing it. It worked out. Most of t he time I just need to be there. There's a lot to learn," he says.
For more on the Beemer Fisheries story, go to www.beemerfisheries.com or call 712-523-3451 and feel free to check out the audio and video segments below here at KMAland.com.