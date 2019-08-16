(Tecumseh)--"Building Dreams, Friendships and Memories" is the theme of this year's Johnson Count Fair in Tecumseh, Nebraska.
A great way to make friends and create memories is to take in the many great events and festivities that remain at the fairgrounds on the west edge of town.
Friday evening it's the Clover Kids Pet Show at 5:30pm, free face painting at 6pm and the Team Penning at 8pm.
Saturday don't miss the Goat Show at 8am, NBHA Barrel Racing at 9am, Bucket Calf Show at 11am, Dairy Cattle Show at 11:30am, Beef Cattle Show at 12:30pm, Little Tuggers Tractor Pull at 5pm, Richard Renner TOO MUCH FUN at 7pm in the grandstand, Donkey Polo at 8pm and Team Roping at 8pm.
Sunday's events include the church service at 9am, Horse Show at 10am, Rabbit Show at 12pm, Poultry Showmanship at 12pm, Parade at 6pm, Livestock Premium Sale at 7pm and VFW Bingo at 7:30pm.
Stutheit Implement is well-represented at the Johnson County Fair again this year and Mark Badascher of Stutheit Implement once again had a great time visiting with 4H kids in a video you can check out below here at KMAland.com.