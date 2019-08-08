(Weeping Water)--Haven't had your fill of the awesome county fairs in KMAland? Then head to the Cass County Nebraska Fair near Weeping Water that runs through Saturday.
Thursday evening it's the 4H Fashion Show and Performing Arts Contest at 7pm and the exciting Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull at the Pulling Track also at 7pm.
Friday don't miss the 4H Market and Breeding Beef Show at 8am, Rabbit Show at 9am, Lego Contest at 3pm, Pioneer Farm Family Awards at 6:30pm, Figure-8 Race at 7pm, Gayle Becwar-Comedian and Magician at 7pm, National Barrel Horse Association Show at the Horse Arena at 7:30pm and the band, Swap Meet Sally at 10pm.
The Livestock Judging Contest will take place Saturday at 9am, Garden Tractor Pull and Mid-States Antique Tractor Pull at 9am, Draft Horse Exhibition at 2pm, Parade at 6pm, 4H Fun Night at 8pm, Comedy Stage Hypnotist Mike Prochnow at 8pm, Freestyle MX Jumpers at 8pm and the Lucas Minor Band at the Pull Track at 8:30pm.
The Cass County Nebraska Fair is located at 144th and Highway 1, three miles north of Weeping Water.
For more information, go to www.cassfair.com and for a glimpse of royalty, take a look at 2019 Cass County Fair Queen Riley Fitzpatrick's video here at KMAland.com.