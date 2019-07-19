(Bedford)--The Taylor County Fair in Bedford already has the beautiful classic Big Red Barn, now there's another terrific facility on the fairgrounds for you to check out--the brand-spankin' new Show Arena.
It's on the north end of the fairgrounds and is sure to be a great structure that will please fair goers and take good care of livestock as well for years to come.
As far as fantastic events go, don't miss the NWMTPA Tractor Pull Friday evening at 6:30.
Saturday it's the Bucket/Bottle Calf and the Beef Show at 9am, The Future 4Hers Pet Show at 12:30pm, kids events at 1:30pm, Kid's Conservation Activities at 2:30pm, Ag Talk with Iowa Secretary of Ag, Mike Naig and Iowa Cattlemen President, David Trowbridge and Extreme Bull Riding at 8pm.
Sunday don't miss the 4-Wheeler Races at 11am, the Fair Sale at 1:30pm and the exciting Demolition Derby at 7pm.