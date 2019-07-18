(Sidney)--Where else can you bid on a delicious cherry pie and help support 4H at the same time?
It's the Fremont County Fair in Sidney, of course.
The ever-popular 4H Cherry Pie Auction will be on the main stage Saturday at 6pm with proceeds helping out the Fremont County 4H programs.
Other great events include the Clover Kids, 4H & FFA Goat Show Thursday at 6:15pm.
Friday's events include the Swine Show at 8am, the Poultry Show at 12:30pm, Clover Kids Stuffed Animal Show at 4pm, Share-the-Fun 4H Talent Show at 6:30pm and the Country Music Concert at 8pm.
Saturday it's the Beef Show at 8am, antique tractors on display at noon, Rabbit Show at 3pm, Free-will BBQ and ice cream at 5pm, Awards Presentations at 5:15pm the flavorful Cherry Pie Auction at 6pm.
Sunday the Children's Fair will be held at 12:30pm, Pedal Tractor Pull at 12:30pm, Barnyard Warrior Contest at 2:30pm and the terrific Two-County Dusters Drill Team Performance at 3:30pm.
The Pancake Breakfast will be Monday at 7:30am with the 4H Premium Sale at 9am.
Find contest results at https://fairentry.com/Fair/Results/3113.
For more insights into the Fremont County Fair, check out Queen Bailey Maher's video here at KMAland.com.