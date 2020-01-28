(KMAland) -- Dozens of lives worldwide have now been claimed by the deadly coronavirus outbreak which started in China. Hundreds more have been infected.
Dr. Greg Gray is an Infectious Disease Specialist at the Duke University Medical School in Singapore.
“Coronaviruses are common viruses that cause different manifestations in different hosts. In humans they often cause respiratory diseases and there are many other different coronaviruses seen in animals. And somehow, this coronavirus, has likely moved from animals to infect man and developed a very high capacity to move from human to human and sometimes cause severe disease.”
Dr. Gray says the current Coronavirus outbreak has been traced to wild animals sold at a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
“Origins of the virus are being studied right now, but it seems likely based on some on the sequence data, the RNA in the virus, that it may have an animal origin possibly associated with snakes or bats. I think those investigations are ongoing. Someone how this virus changed, and arose, emerged if you will, in a big city in China called Wuhan, a very large city with connections to many other places both inside of China and outside, and now we’re seeing hundreds of cases if not thousands with strong evidence for high transmissibility, movement between people.”
While human health is at risk from the disease, it could also have a major impact on agriculture, as Dr. Gray warns.
“Who’s to say that this could not get into big agriculture, these viruses, and amplify in these animals. We have no evidence for that now. But our partners in the agriculture community. Our veterinarians who care for the animals, are concerned whenever a novel virus emerges in some part of the world that could impact them, they’re training to maintain good biosecurity to protect their herds and flocks.”
Dr. Gray is calling on those in the human health and ag health worlds to cooperate in order to stunt this outbreak.
“But, we need to think of ways, frankly, to work with veterinarians, people in agricultural industries, to better anticipate these things in a one-health way.”