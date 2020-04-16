(KMAland) -- With many Americans confined to their homes due to COVID-19 restrictions, the demand for ethanol -- and the corn used to produce it -- is dropping.
Gasbuddy.com reports that demand for gasoline dropped as much as 20 percent last month as many Americans are working from home and are restricted from traveling. Geoff Cooper is president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association. He says ethanol demand has dropped in line with gasoline demand.
"We've seen about two-thirds of our nation's ethanol plants shut down or greatly reduce their production rates," said Cooper. "Nationally, our industry has the capacity to produce about 17 billion gallons of ethanol per year. Last week, we just got the data from EIA for last week, our industry was operating at a rate of just 8.7 billion gallons annualized."
As ethanol plants see demand drop, Cooper says companies are running out of placing to store already-produced ethanol.
"There is literally nowhere else to put new gallons of ethanol production," said Cooper. "That's why these facilities are idling production left and right. It's been a very difficult time for the industry."
Cooper says the industry is asking the federal government for assistance. He says the top priority of ethanol facilities is keeping employees through the dip in demand.
"Priority number one for our ethanol plants has been to keep their workforce and retain those employees that they have invested so much in," said Cooper. "These are highly trained, highly skilled workers. Many of them have spent years and their entire careers at some of these ethanol plants."
Several ethanol plants around the country have added hand sanitizer production to their repertoire to supplement the national shortage. Cooper says the adaptation by the industry is impressive.
"A lot of the hand sanitizer that our industry is producing is being donated to local hospitals and to first responders and others in the community," said Cooper. "I think it's been a good story and very inspiring to see our member companies step up and help out in any way they can during this crisis."
The slowdown in ethanol production could also have a ripple effect on the cattle industry, as many producers rely on distiller's grain leftover from the ethanol-making process as a feed for cattle. Cooper made his comments on the latest edition of the Ethanol Report Podcast.