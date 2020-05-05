(KMAland) -- President Donald Trump’s order last week to keep meat processing plants open will not immediately fill retail meat counters, according to Dr. Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University livestock economist.
Peel said early in the pandemic phase, consumers purchased large quantities of food, including meat, causing some temporary shortages. What we’re experiencing now is different.
“This time I think we’re actually going to see some disruptions in the flow of product to the grocery stores. We had shortages in grocery stores really much of the last month or so. The early stages of that were really just logistical bottlenecks. Now, we actually have an deficit of product. So, for example on the beef side, in the last three weeks we’ve produced about 300 million pounds less beef than a year ago.”
Closing meat plants has created problems throughout the entire meat industry. Feedlots are hanging onto animals longer since they can’t be processed, backing up the whole system. The goal for producers has changed from making a profit to surviving.
The OSU economist optimistically added, there is hope things will improve, but it will take a while.
“I think its possible, optimistically, that we in the next week or two see the worst of the health impacts on the labor force at these plants, and then begin to work our way out of it, it takes a couple weeks probably after that. It still takes some time to get caught up. Again, on the beef side, we’re sufficiently backlogged. If we stay at significantly reduced capacities for another couple weeks, we’re talking several months to catch back up.”
He says processing plants won’t likely resume normal speeds, as they take measures to increase worker safety.