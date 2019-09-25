(Tabor)--Ah, the exuberance of youth.
You'll certainly find that and more at Logan Boydstun's 8th-grade Ag Exploration class at the Fremont-Mills school in Tabor.
Boydstun, who teaches Vocational Agriculture along with advising the Fremont-Mills FFA, offers Ag Exploration to give young people a taste of what agriculture is all about, offering a glimpse of upcoming Ag classes in high school and very importantly, a snapshot of the FFA program as well.
McKinley Woods is an 8th-grader at Fremont-Mills. She can certainly relate to the number 8, as she is the youngest of 8 daughters raised by her parents, Melissa and Michael Woods.
She describes Ag Exploratory.
"It's about learning about agriculture and what agriculture gives us and about animals."
Speaking of animals, Miss Boydstun's class is hoping to see some baby chicks running around pretty soon in the Vo-Ag facility. (see video)
"We have eggs in an incubator," says McKinley. "We put the water in there and we're checking in on them every morning and making sure the temperature is right."
Eighth-grader Cooper Marvel has learned about chickens, cows and pigs in the Ag Exploratory class, but when it comes to the most knowledge about one of the three, the pendulum definitely swings toward chickens.
"I kind of have a background in chickens," he says. "It takes 21 days to hatch. The temperature has to be 99 to 102 degrees.
When it comes to raising chickens, Cooper takes it to a high level.
"Last year I got Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, the Grand Champion Bantam, Reserve Grand Champion Bantam and Champion Large Foul at the Mills County Fair," he says proudly.
Cooper's love for raising chickens runs deep in the family, going back to his parents, Jeremy and Katy along with his grandparents as well.
"The fun part is about going out there and they're crowing in the morning," he says with a smile.
Miss Boydstun's 8th-graders are also preparing for an FFA contest coming October 3rd in Maryville where McKinley and Cooper will be competing in the FFA Knowledge category.
Cooper has a good idea of what it's all about.
""I haven't been to one but I'm pretty sure it's about like when it (FFA) happened, when it opened for girls and boys, then how it's changed over the years," he says.
Looks like the future of vocational agriculture and FFA at Fremont-Mills school in Tabor is bright indeed.