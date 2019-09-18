(Oakland)--Commissioners, district employees, and awardees gathered together for conservation fellowship at the Chautauqua Park in Oakland, on September 12th. The Pottawattamie County Cattlemen grilled food for everyone and there was a friendly competition of cornhole while people networked before the award presentations.
The mission of the SWCD is to conserve Iowa’s natural resources through leadership, education, technical and financial assistance. “The awards banquet is a great way to show our appreciation for those in the community who are being good stewards of the land for the next generations to come. When we see good soil and water conservation, we want to recognize that” says Commissioner Chair, Bob Zimmerman.
The first award presented was the Conservation Educator Award. The Conservation Educator Award is awarded to a teacher whose soil and water conservation ethics impacts his or her decision and actions inside and outside of the classroom. This year’s awardee has helped build a soil and water conservation ethic in her students and inspires them to be good stewards of Iowa’s soil and water. Mrs. Jennifer Sellner is the Agriculture Instructor at AHSTW School in Avoca, Iowa. The Agriculture program includes grades 7-12. This program originated in 2014, and Mrs. Sellner started her career at AHSTW in 2016, just 3 short years ago. Since she has been at AHSTW, the school’s Agriculture Department has grown leaps and bounds! She has rolled out new courses and now offers a large variety of courses to meet every student’s interests. Her courses are conducted using classroom instruction, lab work, and authentic application processes. Jennifer says her philosophy of education is that “all students should be given the opportunity to learn through student owned learning and real-world application.”
The next award was the New Cooperator Award. This award was presented to Norma and Jeff Buckingham for their most recent work. The Buckingham home place has been in the family for 149 years. Jeff started farming in 1978 and has been no-tilling for the last 35 years. He applies P & K with a dual-placement bar to reduce fertilizer runoff. All of the Buckingham farms are terraced, including a new farm which Norma has done 18,442 feet of terraces and 8,000 feet of tile line installed this year.
The third award presented was the Conservation Farmer of the Year Award. The Conservation Farmer of the Year Award goes to a farmer who has promoted conservation, for example, by hosting field days, acting as a mentor, or being involved in the community. The awardee also actively protects water and air quality, manages nutrients, provides wildlife habitat and conserves energy and uses technology for natural resource conservation. Don Applegate has always been
very conservation-minded and has been a lead advocate for the MRBI Slocum Creek Watershed. He has not been afraid of nutrient management that we are pushing with this watershed and nutrient reduction strategy. Don is also a long time no-tiller and has tried some split application of nitrogen with some top dressed urea in years of need. He installed over 24,000 feet of terraces on one particular farm with another 10,000 feet scheduled for this fall to complete that farm. On this farm, cover crops are seeded every fall to control erosion and add to organic matter which help suppress weeds. Don also follows a nutrient management plan that he had written for Slocum Creek in 2016.
The next award for Friend of Conservation was handed to Carstens 1880 Farmstead, Inc. To be a Friend of Conservation, awardees’ overall goals must align with the SWCD’s mission statement. Carstens 1880 Farmstead, Inc. is a living history exhibit of how farming practices have evolved from hand labor to horse machinery to tractors, giving visitors a look at the things that have formed our rural heritage. Their motto is “Preserving and Celebrating Iowa’s Farm History.” This happens through unique seasonal activities and demonstrations that make history and the rural spirit come alive. Carstens graciously promoted and hosted a Western Iowa No-Till Day that the NRSC and SWCDs facilitated a few years ago. Carstens also recently hosted a Kids Day and invited the district’s Education Coordinator, Paige Volkens, to give a presentation on soil formation.
The last award honors the former District Commissioner, Ed Kleen, who was tragically killed in an automobile accident. The recipient is someone who displays “all around” soil conservation and leadership. The recipient of this award should work to conserve, protect, and restore the soil through management practices. The leadership displayed by the recipient of this award is shown by providing guidance, instruction, and direction; to identify the purpose and set goals to achieve the task; to coach, support and delegate when needed; having the perfect amount of respect for others and yourself; balancing drive and determination; and being able to make decisions in a split second that impact not just you but many people.
This year’s Ed Kleen Stewardship Memorial Award went to Terry and Larry Whiley. Portions of their farming operation have been operated by previous generations of the Whiley family. Many different management practices have been incorporated into the farm such as no-till, terraces, tile, and cover crops. The Whileys have been involved in their community as school board members. The Whiley’s farming philosophy is to “leave the grounds better than we got it,” which is the essence of integrity that the Ed Kleen Stewardship Memorial Award embodies.