(Champagne) -- The Chief Economist of the United States Department of Agriculture, Robert Johansson, says as gasoline usage declines because of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, farmers should expect ethanol usage to decline, too.
"For the U.S., we would expect domestic use of ethanol to fall by at least ten percent, over one-and-a-half billion gallons of ethanol down. It is a pretty significant impact on corn supply, particularly if we are looking at planting 97 million acres. I think that is one of the reasons why we have seen corn futures fall by fifteen cents a bushel over the last couple of weeks.”
Johansson made his comments during a University of Illinois farm economics webinar. He says it is possible China, as part of its Phase One agreement with the United States, could import U.S. ethanol. This would offset some of the lost domestic market.