(Omaha) -- Local experts are warning farmers and the public alike to be vigilant during harvest.
Dr. Aaron Yoder of the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, says the human and financial costs associated with farm injuries can be quite high.
“We see cost out of pocket 1,500 dollars per incident on average and then we’re looking at medical costs covered by insurance a little over 7,000 dollars for a total of close to 9,000 dollars per incident. When we add in the other types of costs associated with these injuries - lost work time, other people having to take time off for work to transport them for medical care and treatment - it’s approaching 35,000 dollars per incident.”
Yoder says many farm-related accidents can be prevented before you even head out to the field.
“Having machinery that’s in good shape, all the guards and shields, having the ROPS (rollover protective structures) installed, learning about and being taught what the potential hazards are and how to avoid those hazards when you’re out there working are some of the most important points.”
Yoder also urges farmers to use caution when working in and around grain bins.
“Often times, it gets moldy, crusty, sticks to the side of the bin and people go in to dislodge it. That’s when the bad situations happen. Not working by yourself is a great prevention thing and making sure we have all the safety gear with us.”
Dr. Eric Ernest is assistant professor of emergency medicine at University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska's EMS medical director. He says if you happen to come upon a farm accident, quick action is key.
“Making sure that the tractor is turned off and that the implements that it was attached to wasn’t still spinning or running. Making sure that there’s no fuel spill or chemical spill. And try to make sure that you as the rescuer don’t become another person involved in the incident. Also early activation of the 911 system is really important.”
More information on farm safety is available from the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at UNMC by visiting their website.