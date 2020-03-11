(Washington, D.C.) -- Leaders in the biofuels and farming industries are urging the Trump Administration to reject an appeal of a court ruling that protects industry interests.
In January, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the EPA did not have the authority to grant three small-refinery exemption extensions to companies, because their original waivers had lapsed. The SREs allow oil refineries to not include the mandatory amount of renewable fuels in their blend if they prove it would cause them a hardship. The lawsuit was brought my numerous organizations representing renewable fuels and grain producers. The White House has signaled that the administration may attempt an appeal of the ruling, siding with the oil industry. Kevin Ross is a farmer from Minden and President of the National Corn Growers Association. He says the EPA has been abusing their power of granting exemptions for some time.
"All of us that are representing the groups that we do, believe that EPA had been abusing this for quite some time over the last few years," said Ross. "This decision by the 10th Circuit Court really just backs that up and proves us correct in the way had been discussing this quite some time."
Ross says if the White House were to appeal the court ruling, corn and soybean prices could suffer.
"This is a continued concern and adding further uncertainty about this decision into the marketplace," said Ross. "It's similar to what we've dealt with in the past with the trade agreements, where adding uncertainty to the marketplace just continues to hurt the farmer's markets that we all need."
Ross says the biofuels industry and farmers as a whole are asking the Trump Administration to let the court ruling stand.
"We would ask that he uphold his commitment to the farmers of the U.S. and take this and let EPA apply this nationwide, as they are supposed to," said Ross. "This case upholds that for sure. We don't believe there should be any appeal, whatsoever."
Recently, the court granted the administration an extension until March 24th to file an appeal. More than 20 farm and biofuel groups have sent a letter to the president, urging him to reject an appeal. Dave Walton farms soybeans near Wilton.
"Families in my state are looking at each other across the kitchen table and wondering why the president, through this appeal, would try to prolong this fight between farmers, EPA and oil interests," said Walton. "It's kind of baffling to us. As Kevin mentioned, the 10th Circuit ruling highlighted the fact that we were on the right side of the page. This is sort of a kick in the teeth."
Walton urged the president to remember the important role farmers played in getting him elected.
"Make no mistake, this decision could derail the rural recovery at a time where we're already struggling to maintain a razor-thin profit margin," said Walton. "Many of my fellow producers are running in the red and they have for a couple of years. We have an opportunity to turn that around. This issue could destroy President Trump's relationship with leaders and voters across the Heartland."
Iowa leads the nation in ethanol and biodiesel production, as well as corn production -- which is used to make ethanol.