(Avoca) -- After more than a decade of displaying their extensive collection, Jerry and Joyce Mez are retiring.
The Mez family currently owns and operates Farmall Land USA Museum in Avoca. The couple plans to close the museum at the end of this season in September. Jerry Mez says he is ready to enjoy retirement.
"We've been doing it for somewhere between 12 and 14 years, depending on when you figure our start was," said Mez. "We decided that now after being in the implement business for about 40 years, that it's time to relax a little bit and do a little traveling, which means closing the museum after this season."
Originally from Falls City, Jerry's father, Max, purchased an implement dealership in Avoca in 1943. Jerry grew up with the dealership -- which eventually became Avoca Implement Company. Jerry's love of collecting grew from his father, and he and Joyce eventually decided to display their collection.
"I had been saving tractors for probably 10-15 years before that," said Mez. "It had always been my dream to do it. Finally, Joyce and I got together and said this is it and that we better start doing it now; we aren't going to live forever. It worked out better than we ever, ever expected for numbers."
The museum includes over 225 tractors, as well as trucks, a threshing machine, advertising memorabilia, freezers, refrigerators, pedal tractors, lawn tractors and an International-made rifle from the Korean War.
"If it's got an IH on it, I think I have one," said Mez. "If I don't, I've got about six months to get it before we end. There will be new stuff in there this year that people haven't seen."
The museum will open for the season on April 4th. The last day of operation will be September 27th. Farmall Land USA is open Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m. and is located on Highway 59 just off of Interstate 80 north of Avoca. For more information, call the museum at (712) 307-6806 or visit the museum's website.