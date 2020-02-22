(KMAland) -- A Wisconsin farmer has formed the Farmer Angel Network to focus on farmer stress and suicide prevention.
Dairy farmer Randy Roecker says the network is, for now, meetings where farmers can talk about stress and mental health.
“We started these meetings at our local church to help struggling farmers in the community after the death of one of my neighbors. So, what we did now, is we’ve formed the Farmer Angel Network. So, we’re going to be able to reach out broader. We’ve brought in the Sauk County Health Department, and their putting on the QPR training for suicide prevention, but it’s just going to be able to expand a little bit more.”
While currently serving his local community, Roecker is hopeful the effort will grow.
“Right now, we’re just putting on different meetings, covering different subjects. But, I don’t know what’s going to come in the future. There’s a big need that has to be filled out there. And, I’ve talked too about developing this into a non-profit association. So, we’re just in the infancy of these things right now.”
Topics focus on how to combat stress on the farm.
“Well, a lot of different things. What we can do to combat stress and things like that on the farm. Also, like, there is life after farming. I know, it’s hard for even me to talk about that, but there is life after farming. So, we bring in a lot of different speakers in on that end, too.”
He says there is clearly a need to do more, as farmers from hours away attend his meetings.
“We’ve had farmers that have drove two to three hours to come to these meetings. That’s where we say stop the stigma, because we just don’t like to even talk about this. So, farmers are coming from hours away to these meetings so they’re not in their own local communities where they are afraid that they are going to be seen by their neighbors talking about this.”
Learn more about his efforts by searching Farmer Angel Network on Facebook.