(Red Oak)--It's another action-packed Montgomery County Fair going on now in Red Oak.
Check out the 4H Night at the air-conditioned Fairgrounds Auditorium Wednesday evening at 6:30, which includes the Pie Auction, Top Communications Acts, 4H Awards Presentations and more.
Thursday it's the Rabbit Show at 9am, the Poultry Show at 1pm and the ATV Race in the Grandstand Arena at 7:30pm.
Friday don't miss the Swine Show at 8am, Senior Citizens Day Bingo at 1pm, Sheep Show at 2pm, Meat & Dairy Goat Show at 3pm, Livestock Judging Contest at 5pm, the Free Bull Ride at 7:30pm and the Free Concert and Dance at 9pm.
Saturday's highlights include the Beef Show at 9am, Baked Apple Pie Contest at 1pm, free pie and ice cream in the Fairgrounds Auditorium at 2:30pm, Open Pet Show at 4pm, Figure 8 Races followed by the Demo Derby all starting at 3pm, Rock N Country Band at 7pm.
The big Livestock Auction is at 3:15pm Sunday in the Livestock Pavilion.