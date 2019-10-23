(Tabor)--In only her 2nd year at the helm of the Fremont-Mills FFA program, Advisor Logan Boydstun continues to build the curriculum and is pleased with the progress FFA and vocational agriculture are making at the high school in Tabor.
She's proud of the kids and it shows.
"It just makes me smile because I haven't had these kids their whole high school career and so to see what they have learned, honestly even just about the basic officer positions is exciting and then where they want the chapter to go, even after some of these seniors are going to be graduating, that they still are passionate about what the organization has and they know what it can offer them even if they haven't been involved a lot across their entire high school career," says Boydstun.
She's particularly proud of her Fremont-Mills FFA officers. They include President Colton Moore, Secretary Kelly Kesterson, Vice President Kayleigh Chilton, Reporter Emily Perkins, Treasurer Kenna Howard, Sentinel Tanner Smith and Parliamentarian Colton Hauschild.
Moore describes what it means to him to be President of the chapter.
"It means a lot. I really like to be involved. I know what FFA has to offer. I've seen a lot of what it can do for kids and that's why I tried out to be president."
Kesterson says FFA meetings are the 2nd Monday of every month. At those meetings she takes notes and 'makes sure everyone is doing what they're supposed to do.'
She and eight other Fremont-Mills students recently competed in horse judging at a competition held at Northwest Missouri State University. She describes what took place.
"We took a 50-question written test that was on different diseases and just how horses work. Then we went down and judged the actual horses. We judged three classes-a performance class and two halter and then we had to give reasons as well," says Kesterson.
They obviously knew what they were doing because the Fremont-Mills horse judging team placed 2nd in the contest!
Boydstun adds the horse judging team went to state last year and it was the first time FM had taken kids to a state-level contest, so the program continues to trend upward.
Kesterson is certainly comfortable around horses as she is also the Iowa High School Rodeo Queen.
For Reporter, Emily Perkins, member involvement is a passion as she helped coordinate a pumpkin-carving activity recently where 30-plus students showed up and had a good time.
"We're trying to get the middle schoolers to be more involved in FFA because it's their first year in being involved as FFA students," says Perkins.
Perkins adds social media is a major component in getting the word out.
"We like to post on Facebook," she says. "That way the parents can know what's going on with their kid's life because when kids go home they don't always tell their parents everything. As long as we're posting on Facebook, the parents know what's going on and it helps a lot more."
Treasurer Kenna Howard understands fundraisers make it possible for the students to take part in a variety of activities, including state and national FFA conventions.
"We're selling fruits, goodies, meats and cheeses and cookie dough," she says. "Our officer team got assigned so many students and whoever sells the most gets a pizza party," she says with a smile.
For Fremont-Mills FFA Parliamentarian, Colton Hauschild, it's all business when it comes to meetings.
"I just make sure that during meetings we're following our parliamentary procedure and that kids aren't messing around-they're following along and doing what they're supposed to do and learning what they need to be doing," he says.
He says there's going to be a petting zoo later on this year specifically designed to bring younger kids to an FFA-sponsored event.
"Trying to get younger students going into the high school and junior high, to get them prepared for FFA, express what it is so they can get used to it and maybe be a part of the organization later on," says Hauschild.
Boydstun also lets us know the National FFA Convention is next week in Indianapolis and Kayleigh Chilton, Kelly Kesterson, Emily Perkins, Tanner Smith, Justin Wells and Carson Chilton will be heading to Indiana for the great event.
They'll be attending sessions along with communicating and meeting with colleges and businesses during the trade show. They'll also get to take in the Louisville Slugger museum along with taking a tour of the Churcill Downs Dairy Farm.
Boydstun is excited for what an event like this will do for her students.
"They will be improving their communication skills when meeting other members from all over the United States," she says.