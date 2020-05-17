(KMAland) -- Gene editing offers many benefits for farmers and consumers, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Nebraska farmer and Farm Bureau member Lance Atwater spoke at an event focused on gene editing Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Atwater says gene editing can help farmers address consumer demands.
“As a farmer, the benefits of gene editing I think are going to open up a lot of opportunity on a sustainability level. Producing more with less can really help the farmer accomplish doing that and I think that’s what consumers are expecting of us, is to be more environmentally friendly, and to produce a good quality food product.”
Atwater says gene editing has endless possibilities for farmers.
“It will help us address diseases whether that’s in animal production or in crop production, help us deal with changing weather patterns, it has a ton of potential for helping us produce more foods with better quality.”
Atwater says farmers need to build trust and transparency with consumers regarding gene editing.
“We have to make sure we’re building that trust with consumers and educating them not only on the benefits gene editing will have on agriculture and how that will help us accomplish producing more with less, but we also need to make sure we’re are answering consumer’s questions. We need to make sure we’re tackling the questions and concerns that they have.