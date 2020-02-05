(Washington, D.C.) -- President Trump delivered his third official State of the Union message that served both as a campaign speech and celebration of his coming acquittal on impeachment.
The president’s speech was billed “the great American Comeback,” a view he and his advisers take of his presidency after months of impeachment efforts by Democrats, which is about to end in Senate acquittal.
But the speech also marked a ‘comeback’ for agriculture, farm, and other trade. Senate Finance Chair and strong Trump backer Chuck Grassley says the President deserves credit for several ag-benefitting trade and other achievements.
“USMCA, China, Japan, South Korea, working with Great Britain on a free trade agreement. WOTUS, a new rule there, and E15 and RFS.”
A new Renewable Fuels Association study found a record of some 500 million gallons of E15 were sold nationwide last year after the administration lifted an E15 summertime sales ban. That number could have been even higher if not for dozens of EPA-granted RFS compliance waivers to oil refineries. And while Trump’s tariff wars with China and others cost producers billions in losses, Grassley’s quick to point out Trump’s helped farmers with $28 billion in tariff rescue support.
“This is the first president that I know of, that has tried to benefit farmers, because of political decisions in Washington, DC. Nixon froze beef prices. Ford puts embargoes on soybeans, just like Carter did on certain grains going to Russia because Russia invaded Afghanistan in 1979 or ’80.”
But post-impeachment Washington looks dire. An election-year is short on legislative time, and this one, extremely short on bipartisanship.