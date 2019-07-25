(Clarinda)--Whether you're young or young-at-heart, you don't want to miss the Page County Fair with its unique 4H & FFA Carnival and other fantastic events to enjoy from morning till night.
In the 4H and FFA Carnival, the 4Hers and FFA young people run and manage their own food stands as well as the many game activities kids enjoy. From funnel cakes to hot dogs and hamburgers to pizza, you'll find it there.
The Page County Fair is always a special place for 4H young people, because Page County is the birthplace of 4H.
Love bouncy houses and Ferris wheels? You'll find them at the Page County Fair for the kiddos as well.
Thursday evening the 4H & FFA Carnival runs from 7:30pm to 10:30pm while Bull Riding starts at 8pm. Don't miss Page County Fair Board President, Trent Tillman, as he'll be riding a bull Thursday night. Will he be able to ride it? Attend to find out!
Friday the 4H Food Stand opens at 6:30am with the Horse Trail Class and Horse Speed Events starting at 7:30am. The Swine Show starts at 8am with the Rabbit Show at 4pm. The Bottle Calf, Lamb and Goat Show starts at 5pm with the Fashion Fair at 6pm. The 4H & FFA Carnival starts at 7pm while the always-fun Mutton Bustin' begins at 7:30pm. The Ranch Rodeo also starts at 7:30pm Friday.
Saturday the 4H Food Stand opens at 6:30am while the 4H Poultry judging starts at 8am. The 4H Beef Heifer show begins at 8:30am while the Market Beef judging is at 10am. The Western Horse show will kick in at 5pm in the Horse Arena while the 4-Wheeler Races start at 6:30pm. The 4H & FFA Carnival once again starts at 7pm and runs till 10:30pm.
The Livestock Sale is scheduled for Sunday at 2pm in the Show Arena.