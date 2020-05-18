(Missouri Valley) -- While the COVID-19 pandemic has created all sorts of adversities and cancelations, it's still uncertain how it will impact this summer's county fairs. However, Harrison County Director Carter Oliver says the are anticipating a fair will take place.
"We are planning like it would be a normal fair," Oliver said. "We are working closely with our fair board to provide a fun, safe and educational experience. I would imagine things will look a different. We are still working through that."
Oliver notes fair officials will continue to work with local public health departments and there will likely be social distancing guidelines put in place if the fair is held, but the situation is still fluid.
"We will do our best to provide hand sanitizer and different spacing," Oliver said. "There's a lot of unknowns right now. We're still gathering information. We are planning so we can do different options, but we will try to provide the safest environment for our youth and families."
The Harrison County Fair is slated to take place in Missouri Valley from July 21st to July 25th. Anyone looking for more information on the fair can visit extension.iastate.edu/harrison/