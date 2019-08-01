(Lewis)--Patrick Hatting, Farm Management Specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is reminding producers and landowners of the upcoming important Farmland Leasing Meetings that will be held around Southwest Iowa.
Hatting, originally from Sibley, Iowa, has been Farm Management Specialist for 13 counties and 14 extension offices in the area since last December.
He and his wife, Kimberly, have three children; Kaylynn, Ashton and Liliann.
Patrick is also a Veteran, having served in the Air Force for a number of years.
His office is located at the Armstrong Research Farm near Lewis.
The first Farmland Leasing Meeting for KMAland will be held in Atlantic Wednesday, August 7th at 6:30pm at the Community Center at 805 West 10th Street.
Others include Wednesday, August 14th at 1:30pm at the Mills County Extension office at the fairgrounds in Malvern, Thursday, August 15th at 6:30pm at the West Pottawattamie County Extension office at 1705 McPherson Ave in Council Bluffs, Tuesday August 20th at 9am at the East Pottawattamie County Extension office in Oakland and the same day in Shenandoah at the public library at 1:30pm.
Greenfield will host a meeting Wednesday, August 21st at 9am inside The Warren Cultural Center and another meeting will take place that day in Creston at 1:30pm at the extension office at 500 East Taylor, Suite A.
The final meeting will take place Monday, August 26th in Bedford at 1:30pm at the extension office at Highway 2-609 Pollock Blvd.
Topics will include farmland ownership and tenure in Iowa, Cover crops research and methods to implement in leasing agreements, current cash rental rate and land value survey results, methods for determining fair rents for 2020, legal aspects of farmland leases, including strategies for writing and terminating a farm lease, partition law changes and plenty more.
Register by calling the county extension office hosting the meeting.
Patrick can be reached for further questions by calling 712-769-2650 ext. 19 or hatting@iastate.edu.