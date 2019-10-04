(Quitman, MO)--The Hull family has been farming in western Nodaway County Missouri for 153 years and they're still going strong as we head into the harvest of 2019.
Jason Hull and his wife, Debra, have three children; Damon, Hailey and David.
Jason is the son of Max and Gayle Hull, who now reside in Maryville. Max still helps Jason on the farm along with getting good help from their hired hands.
Debra is the daughter of Joan and the late Leo Eckstein of Clyde, Missouri.
She works as a Nurse and Diabetes Educator at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville after receiving her nursing degree from Missouri Western University.
Her career is definitely something she can relate to as she helps others.
"I'm passionate about that because I've lived with Type 1 Diabetes for 42 years now," she says.
She also has a vital role on the farm.
"I'm the chuck wagon, so during planting and harvesting we supply the meals to all of our workers and family, so I send out meals every single day and if I'm here I'll try to make a hot meal and I handle all the books behind the scenes, so I pay all the bills and put everything into our Excel spreadsheets to keep track of the farming operation," says Debra.
The Hull farming operation centers around Burlington Junction and Quitman, but also spreads to the Elmo and Braddyville areas.
They produce corn, beans, wheat and straw on a mixture of hill and bottom ground.
The Hull facilities are impressive.
"At some point we decided we needed to dry corn faster, so we spent some resources and built a tower dryer and leg and then what comes next is more storage so we try to get to the fields as soon as we can and get some wet corn and get going and we really like to do that to avoid losses later in the year, plus you're getting things done," says Jason.
Which really pays off in a wet year like this one, as the Hull harvest is underway and Jason says they're drying corn right now.
It's early in the harvest, but how are things looking so far?
"What I've seen so far, we're just kind of looking at average yields for corn," says Jason. "Then on the beans, the beans still have a ways to go but I think with the forecasts we're probably going to luck out on the beans this year and probably have a decent bean crop."
Jason and Debra are very active in the community through various organizations and recently enjoyed taking part in a very successful Burlington Junction Farmers Fall Festival.
They certainly have their priorities in the right place.
"We believe that if God gives you talents, then you need to use them for good," says Debra.
For more on the Hull story, including a peek at Jason's prized vintage tractor, take in the audio and video segments below.