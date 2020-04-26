(Des Moines) -- Earlier this spring, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig led a trade trip to Mexico.
While he was there, the Secretary got a firsthand look at how border screening works for goods coming across the border from both sides.
The group went up to the border crossing between Laredo, Texas and Monterey, Mexico. Naig says the trip was very interesting to learn about the work that customs and border agents do on either side to maintain the safety of products and people. He also said he was impressed with the amount of infrastructure used to move goods across the border, and this is just one of many crossing points.
"We did go up to the border and we did do a border crossing, so we are in Monterrey Northern Mexico, and then we went up and crossed into into Texas,so we did the Laredo Crossing," said Naig. "It was really interesting for us just to experience frankly the Customs and Border Patrol, which was a good, good thing. They're watching what's happening obviously and then to really look at the infrastructure that it takes to move products across the border on each side. On the US side cold storage and Customs Brokers and met with a lot of Customs Brokers that do business down there. The next morning we crossed back over into Mexico and again visited the Customs Brokers and the cold storage and the Distributors on the Mexican side."
Secretary Naig says that if you think security is just pulling up to border, showing manifest, and being waived through; you would be incorrect. The amount of scrutiny on both sides of the border was intense. You have to remember that, again, this is just one border crossing out of many.
"You know, it's not just as easy as pulling up to the border and handing over a piece of paper and cruising on through there's more to it," said Naig. "And that's by design. We want to make sure that the things that are coming into the country are safe and that their quality and that they're not bringing anything they shouldn't be bringing in and similarly Mexico wants to ensure that the same things are true going the other direction."
The sheer amount of trucks and trains that cross the border, every day, is astounding. This is not including the normal traffic that crosses as well. Naig says the amount of work being done by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the United States Department of Agriculture Foreign Ag Service is amazing. The Secretary also praises the supportive work of Ag groups like the U.S. Meat Export Federation, U.S. Grains Council.
"Fourteen thousand trucks cross the border at Laredo, Texas every day," said Naig. "It's fascinating to see. That doesn't include the rail that's going through there. It takes a lot of effort on the part of USDA for an ag service. The U.S. Meat Export Federation is doing great work and so is the U.S. Grains Council. It takes a lot of effort every single day to ensure that products can continue to move north and south."
With the threat of outside foreign animal diseases such as African Swine Fever or Foot & Mouth Disease, the necessity for tight inspections in our ports of entry is essential. Naig says this is truly not just a United States effort but a North American effort.
"We absolutely must and really we need to continue to look at foreign animal disease defense and preparedness from a North American standpoint," said Naig. "I know there's lots of conversations between Canada, the USDA and Mexico in terms of getting the chief veterinary officers working together. Whether it's making sure we've got Customs and Border Patrol agents or flat-out the number of Beagles that we need at ports of entry airports and seaports and rail ports that we're actually able to look at and find the things that we want to keep out or the things that could be high-risk for moving in any foreign animal disease, but right now obviously thinking a lot about ASF."
Secretary Naig wrapped up his experience by saying it is truly wonderful seeing that the United States can move so many agricultural goods across the border quickly and safely to our closest neighbors.