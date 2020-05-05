(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa farmers made some record progress putting crops in the ground last week.
Warm, dry weather allowed the wheels to roll on tractors and planters, and farmers now have 46 percent of the beans in the ground. That compares to nine percent of the soybeans planted one week before -- and it marks the most soybeans farmers had planted by May 3rd since records began in 1974. Bean planting is now one full month ahead of schedule.
Thirty-nine-percent of the expected corn planting got done last week -- and it is the first time since 2010 that three-quarters of the corn crop was in the ground by May 3rd.