(Hamburg)--If you're going to work hard, you may as well work in an atmosphere you truly love.
That's the case for Darin Hofer, Natural Resource Technician for Waubonsie State Park near Hamburg.
Hofer, a Lynville Iowa native, is the son of David and Peggy Hofer.
Hofer is passionate about Waubonsie State Park.
"It's an awesome state park," he says. "I might be biased, but it is really cool how this park was founded on its natural land features and the history with that. When I first visited here I was astounded by the views. I've lived in Iowa my whole life but I had never been to the Loess Hills and it was really something to come out here for the first time."
Waubonsie State Park, which was established in 1926, is one of 72 state parks in Iowa. It also sits close to the Nishnabotna Wildlife Refuge near Riverton, a fact that didn't go unnoticed by Hofer upon his arrival to the area.
"I'm a big hunter," he says. "Any November weekend I'll be in the tree stand most likely. I like hunting. I've gotten into duck hunting since I arrived down here, that's been a lot of fun, turkey hunting too. I also like to fish. We go on a lot of family vacation fishing trips, always a great time."
Waubonsie State Park is not only beautiful, it's vast.
"It's a big park," he says. "It's over 2000 acres. It's in the Loess Hills so there's lots of hills. It's really awesome for hiking. Lots of trails. The Loess Hills have a unique soil that's not found everywhere in the world."
The park has grown.
"When the park was originally founded there was also a girl scout camp and that got consolidated in 2007, so we have that here now. That included a bunch of cabins and the lodge." he says.
Indeed, Waubonsie State Park is a great place to kick back and stay for awhile.
"There's a modern campground which has some electrical and non-electrical sights for camping," he says. "We also have an equestrian campground, which is non-electrical right now, which hooks up with our equestrian trails. We also have cabins here. We have eight right now that are available for reservations and walk-ins throughout the year. We also have a lodge here and a picnic shelter."
The cabins have not only provided shelter for vacationers, but also for local people who have been displaced by the tragic floods of 2019.
Hofer, Park Manager Matt Moles and their hard working seasonal staff do a great job of taking care of Waubonsie State Park. Whether it's mowing, storm clean-up, trail maintenance (there are 15 miles of trails) managing the campgrounds and cabins, including the registration process of all the facilities, there's no lack for things to do.
Hofer also reminds us a non-resident user fee has been added this year as well.
If you'd like more information on Waubonsie State Park, including news on fantastic upcoming events and activities, Hofer encourages us to go online to the Iowa DNR website to learn more.
In addition to that, he invites all of us to come out to the park and check out the beauty for ourselves!