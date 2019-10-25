(Clarinda)--As we celebrate October Pork Month, there is one young person who takes his love for raising pigs to new heights.
His name is Jacob Justesen, the 13-year-old son of Joe and Lindsey Justesen of rural Clarinda. He has a 3-year-old brother, Daniel.
Jacob has had an interest in pigs since he was just a little guy and let his parents know as he got older he was serious about starting his own operation-in his own way.
"I wanted to go further than raising feeder pigs," says Jacob. "So I asked dad, 'Can I have a sow?' and he said "yes" so I started the farrowing business. I bought the sow, I'm raising the pigs. I thank my parents for helping me in this, but I try to do it on my own."
Jacob is certainly not without ambition.
"God created man to work," he says. "I do believe that. I would rather be out with the pigs than be playing video games or anything."
Jacob has a keen interest in one specific breed of pigs.
"My pigs are 100% pure Berkshire," he says. "They originated from Berkshires. They used to be a reddish-sandy color red. They were cross-bred with Siamese and Chinese pigs to create the new black and white Berkshire pig. They are almost all black with white feet and a white blaze on the face."
Why Berkshire?
"The Berkshire marbles it meat and its fat together, so that you don't get a bite of meat and then a bite of fat," Jacob explains. "The other breeds of pigs, they layer their meat, so that it's meat-fat-meat-fat. But the Berkshire just mixes it all together, creating more juiciness and flavor."
Jacob feeds his mama pig 16% protein corn-based lactation feed.
"It's lactation because it helps her produce milk for the babies," he says. "I feed her two times-a-day, around 10 to 15 pounds. She needs a lot to have milk for her babies."
It must be working because Jacob says his piglets have doubled in size in just 11 days!
Jacob plans on keeping his mama pig to breed her again. He says he has 5 piglets sold and is keeping one back so he can have another sow in the future. He also has another sow off getting bred so he's looking forward to having more piglets once February rolls around. From there he says he'll use some of those animals to show at the county fair. The others he'll sell.
He's not stopping there.
"I've got two sows right now. I'm trying to expand my herd to about six or seven sows."
Even though Jacob is young, he's mature for his age and certainly "gets it" when it comes to the significance of October Pork Month.
"Don't be afraid to go out and support our local farmers," he says. "Eat more pork!"
