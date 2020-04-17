|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.09
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|7.97
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.00
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.02
|7.98
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.82
|7.82
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.84
|7.76
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.87
|8.07
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.90
|7.84
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.87
|7.78
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.19
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.79
|7.72
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.92
|7.87
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.07
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.26
|8.27
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.00 - 3.09
|7.98 - 7.99
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.92
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.94
|7.77
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.07
|8.15
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.89
|7.78
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.99
|7.78
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.97
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.86
|7.79
