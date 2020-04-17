LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.09 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 7.97
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.00 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.02 7.98
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.82 7.82
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.84 7.76
 Gavilon/Creston 2.87 8.07
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.90 7.84
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.87 7.78
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.19 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.79 7.72
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.92 7.87
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.07 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.26 8.27
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.00 - 3.09 7.98 - 7.99
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.92 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.94 7.77
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.07 8.15
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.89 7.78
 United Farmers/Creston 2.99 7.78
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.97 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.86 7.79