LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.05 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 7.97
 SIRE Council Bluffs 2.96 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.95 7.98
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.86 7.82
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.84 7.75
 Gavilon/Creston 2.81 8.17
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.87 7.84
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.81 7.77
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.16 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.73 7.82
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.86 7.87
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.01 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.22 8.32
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.96 - 3.05 7.97 - 7.98
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.01 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.91

 7.77

 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.01 8.15
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.86 7.77
 United Farmers/Creston 2.95 7.77
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.91 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.80 7.78