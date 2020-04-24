|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.05
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|7.97
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|2.96
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.95
|7.98
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.86
|7.82
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.84
|7.75
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.81
|8.17
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.87
|7.84
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.81
|7.77
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.16
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.73
|7.82
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.86
|7.87
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.01
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.22
|8.32
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.96 - 3.05
|7.97 - 7.98
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.01
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.91
7.77
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.01
|8.15
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.86
|7.77
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.95
|7.77
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.91
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.80
|7.78
