|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.09
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|2.95
|8.00
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.05
|8.20
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.91
|8.00
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.88
|7.97
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.96
|8.24
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.98
|8.06
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.96
|7.99
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.13
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.88
|7.94
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.01
|8.19
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.06
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.31
|8.49
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.06 - 3.12
|8.19 - 8.20
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.91
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.01
|7.94
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.11
|8.37
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.94
|7.99
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.09
|7.97
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.02
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.95
|8.00
