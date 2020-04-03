LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.09 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 2.95 8.00
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.05 8.20
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.91 8.00
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.88 7.97
 Gavilon/Creston 2.96 8.24
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.98 8.06
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.96 7.99
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.13 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.88 7.94
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.01 8.19
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.06 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.31 8.49
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.06 - 3.12 8.19 - 8.20
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.91 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.01 7.94
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.11 8.37
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.94 7.99
 United Farmers/Creston 3.09 7.97
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.02 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.95 8.00