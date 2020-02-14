|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.80
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.72
|8.63
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.73
|8.61
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.53
|8.29
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.58
|8.33
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.63
|8.39
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.68
|8.44
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.64
|8.34
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.73
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.69
|8.28
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.56
|8.48
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.73
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.93
|9.02
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.74 - 3.80
|8.62 - 8.64
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.68
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.70
|8.34
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.72
|8.79
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.65
|8.36
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.68
|8.33
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.67
|N/A
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.56
|8.44
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect booked on indecent contact with child
- Eaton officials confirm Shen plant's closing
- 5 injured in Taylor County rollover crash
- Diana E. Myers, 63 of Shenandoah, Iowa
- David D. Moore, 63, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Page County child abuse investigation nets 2 arrests
- 6 juveniles charged in Page County marijuana bust
- Clarinda man booked on firearm charge
- Suspects booked in two-state drug investigation
- 2 arrested on drug charges in Bedford
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 15