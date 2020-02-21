|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.82
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.72
|8.60
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.73
|8.58
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.63
|8.40
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.57
|8.32
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.62
|8.40
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.67
|8.43
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.63
|8.31
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.69
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.68
|8.25
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.55
|8.45
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.68
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.92
|8.94
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.73 - 3.82
|8.59 - 8.61
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.67
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.69
|8.30
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.71
|8.70
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.64
|8.36
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.67
|8.33
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.66
|N/A
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.55
|8.41
