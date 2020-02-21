LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.82 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.72 8.60
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.73 8.58
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.63 8.40
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.57 8.32
 Gavilon/Creston 3.62 8.40
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.67 8.43
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.63 8.31
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.69 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.68 8.25
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.55 8.45
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.68 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.92 8.94
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.73 - 3.82 8.59 - 8.61
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.67 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.69 8.30
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.71 8.70
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.64 8.36
 United Farmers/Creston 3.67 8.33
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.66 N/A
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.55 8.41