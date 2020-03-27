LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.24 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.21 8.46
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.18 8.51
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.08 8.32
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.04 8.25
 Gavilon/Creston 3.16 8.41
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.16 8.32
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.11 8.27
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.26 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.03 8.36
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.16 8.46
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.21 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.46 8.81
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.18 - 3.24 8.47 - 8.52
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.16 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.14 8.21
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.26 8.61
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.06 8.27
 United Farmers/Creston 3.21 8.25
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.17 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.23 8.28