|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.24
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.21
|8.46
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.18
|8.51
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.08
|8.32
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.04
|8.25
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.16
|8.41
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.16
|8.32
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.11
|8.27
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.26
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.03
|8.36
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.16
|8.46
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.21
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.46
|8.81
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.18 - 3.24
|8.47 - 8.52
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.16
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.14
|8.21
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.26
|8.61
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.06
|8.27
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.21
|8.25
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.17
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.23
|8.28
