|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.04
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.30
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.01
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.90
|8.13
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.92
|7.97
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.80
|7.88
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.81
|8.35
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.81
|7.98
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.79
|7.90
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.14
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.76
|8.00
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.87
|7.75
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|2.94
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.18
|8.44
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.90-3.02
|8.13-8.30
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.01
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.88
|7.94
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|2.94
|8.25
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.89
|8.00
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.94
|8.00
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.85
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.76
|7.92
