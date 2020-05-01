LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.04 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.30
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.01 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.90 8.13
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.92 7.97
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.80 7.88
 Gavilon/Creston 2.81 8.35
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.81 7.98
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.79 7.90
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.14 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.76 8.00
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.87 7.75
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 2.94 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.18 8.44
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.90-3.02 8.13-8.30
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.01 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.88 7.94
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 2.94 8.25
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.89 8.00
 United Farmers/Creston 2.94 8.00
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.85 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.76 7.92