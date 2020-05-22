LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.08 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.07
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.06 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.93 8.00
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.97 7.76
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.88 7.81
 Gavilon/Creston 2.93 8.18
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.95 7.88
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.84 7.81
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.04 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.75 7.83
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.88 7.83
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.03 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.26 8.33
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.98-3.08 8.01-8.06
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.02 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.95 7.78
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.06 8.15
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.93 7.88
 United Farmers/Creston 3.03

 7.88

 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.98 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.83 7.82