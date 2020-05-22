|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.08
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.07
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.06
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.93
|8.00
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.97
|7.76
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.88
|7.81
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.93
|8.18
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.95
|7.88
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.84
|7.81
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.04
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.75
|7.83
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.88
|7.83
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.03
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.26
|8.33
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.98-3.08
|8.01-8.06
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.02
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.95
|7.78
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.06
|8.15
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.93
|7.88
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.03
7.88
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.98
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.83
|7.82
