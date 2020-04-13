LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.18 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs N/A 8.19
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.09 8.20
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.92 8.15
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.92 7.97
 Gavilon/Creston 2.97 8.24
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.99 8.06
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.97 7.99
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.26 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.89 7.94
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.02 8.09
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.07 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.31 8.49
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.09 - 3.17 8.29 - 8.30
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.01 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.03 7.94
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.16 8.37
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.95 7.99
 United Farmers/Creston 3.09 7.99
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.03 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.93 8.00