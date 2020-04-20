LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.03 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 7.91
 SIRE Council Bluffs 2.94 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.94 7.92
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.81 7.79
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.79 7.70
 Gavilon/Creston 2.79 8.02
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.86 7.79
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.79 7.72
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.14 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.71 7.66
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.84 7.81
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 2.99 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.18 8.21
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.94 - 3.01 7.92 - 7.93
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.92 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.89 7.71
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 2.99 8.09
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.81 7.72
 United Farmers/Creston 2.91 7.72
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.89 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.78 7.73