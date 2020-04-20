|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.03
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|7.91
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|2.94
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.94
|7.92
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.81
|7.79
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.79
|7.70
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.79
|8.02
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.86
|7.79
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.79
|7.72
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.14
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.71
|7.66
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.84
|7.81
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|2.99
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.18
|8.21
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.94 - 3.01
|7.92 - 7.93
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.92
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.89
|7.71
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|2.99
|8.09
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.81
|7.72
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.91
|7.72
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.89
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.78
|7.73
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, April 14, 2020
- Iowa unveils COVID-19 dashboard that includes positive, negative cases by county
- Fourth Page County COVID-19 case confirmed
- FAA proposal would ground drones for many farmers and ranchers
- Ricketts: Nebraska's plan on flattening the curve working
- State officials confirm COVID-19 outbreak at SE Iowa pork processing plant
- Nebraska News Headlines Wednesday, April 15, 2020
- Reynolds orders schools closed for rest of academic year
- Nebraska News Headlines Tuesday, April 14, 2020
- Iowa News Headlines Monday, April 20, 2020
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22