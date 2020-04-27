|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|2.95
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|7.94
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|2.89
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.85
|7.95
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.75
|7.79
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.74
|7.72
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.75
|8.22
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.74
|7.82
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.71
|7.74
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.05
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.63
|7.79
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.76
|7.84
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|2.91
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.11
|8.29
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.86 - 2.95
|7.95 - 8.04
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.92
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.80
|7.74
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|2.90
|8.12
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.78
|7.77
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.86
|7.77
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.81
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.70
|7.75
