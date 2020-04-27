LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  2.95 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 7.94
 SIRE Council Bluffs 2.89 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.85 7.95
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.75 7.79
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.74 7.72
 Gavilon/Creston 2.75 8.22
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.74 7.82
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.71 7.74
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.05 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.63 7.79
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.76 7.84
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 2.91 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.11 8.29
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.86 - 2.95 7.95 - 8.04
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.92 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.80 7.74
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 2.90 8.12
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.78 7.77
 United Farmers/Creston 2.86 7.77
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.81 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.70 7.75